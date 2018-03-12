Why not explore your galactic neighbourhood with society?

The March meeting of Bute Astronomical Society will take place at St Pauls Hall, Deanhood Place, Rothesay, this evening, (March 12), 7.30pm.

The meeting will feature educational as well as historical characters, in a presentation by Robert Durrant and John Dee.

John Dee, astronomer/ author and founder of Bute Astronomical Society, said: “Everybody on our island has a little awareness of being part of this universe and should be given the opportunity to attend and explore their galactic neighbourhood. Not only of being an independent society but also seeing the character of this very special meeting.

“Free admittance and a warm welcome awaits everyone who attends.”