Why not be pretty in pink for charity event?

MSP Michael Russell dazzled in pink at the Scottish Parliament last week to encourage constituents to take part in wear it pink, on October 19.

Mr Russell (SNP) is calling for constituents in Argyll and Bute to join him in supporting Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day. The fundraiser calls on supporters to ditch their everyday colours, and add a splash of pink to raise money for breast cancer research.

The Argyll and Bute MSP said: “Sadly, most of us know someone affected by this devastating disease - every year around 4,700 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Scotland and almost 1,000 people will die of it.

“I am incredibly proud to be backing wear it pink this year and I would like to urge local people across my constituency to join me on October 19 and show their support for Breast Cancer Now.

“As you can see from my photograph, taking part is easy, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit! It’s time to stand together, pull on some pink, and support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research – I hope you will all join me.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Wear it pink is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the UK to come together, have fun and show their support to this very important cause.

“By simply wearing something pink and donating what you can, you are helping raise much-needed funds to stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love. Together we can take one step forward to help reach our goal that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.”

