Views sought in local farmers’ modern apprentice survey

Farmers are being urged by NFU Scotland to take part in a survey to establish whether a shared apprenticeship scheme could work locally.

Members of the NFUS Argyll and Islands Regional Board believe that farming needs more young people to get involved and into training in their industr. However, they recognise that it is often difficult for farmers to take on a full-time apprentice in an area like Bute.

Having looked at different approaches to apprenticeships in other areas, such as the Cumbrian Hill Farming Succession Scheme, the Board now want to hear from crofters and farmers in Argyll and the Islands to find out how much interest there is for a shared apprenticeship scheme here.

With support from Lantra Scotland, NFUS Argyll & the Islands are asking their members to complete a short survey.

John Dickson, Bute farmer and NFUS Regional Board chairman for Argyll and the Islands, said: “The survey takes less than 15 minutes and, if it shows that farmers want to participate in the training of a modern apprentice on a shared basis, the results may be used to help source funding to pilot a shared apprenticeship scheme in the future.”

All Argyll and the Islands NFUS members have received the survey, either by mail or by an email link and John would encourage farmers and crofters to take the time to complete it.

Go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/N3LPRNG before February 12 to complete the survey.