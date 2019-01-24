Two new directors at Rothesay Pavilion

With the appointment of new directors the countdown has begun until Rothesay Pavilion re-opens its doors towards the end of 2019 following a £14 million refurbishment.

New artistic/ executive directors, Jackie Shearer and Julie Tait, have run successful organisations and programmed a range of events, from curating work with award-winning artists, commissioning art in the public realm and programming flagship venues for a range of audiences.

In a joint statement, Jackie and Julie said: “Rothesay Pavilion has a much-loved place in Bute’s history and heritage and brings fond memories to generations of Scots of time spent on happy holidays.

“We are honoured and delighted to have been appointed to work with the people of Bute to bring this wonderful building back to life.

“T hanks to the funding and support given by the Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council, Heritage Lottery Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the restoration returns the Pavilion to its role as a vibrant cultural centre for the local community, and, with its unique architecture and location, we are confident that it will become a magnet for national and international cultural and business tourism.”

Nick Merriman, Rothesay Pavilion chairman, said: “The rebirth of the Pavilion is a triumph for the whole community and represents a labour of love not just for the Pavilion’s board but for Bute. To see the Pavilion restored to its former glory, delivering new and exciting cultural and economic opportunities, is a source of great pride and the realisation of a decades-held ambition.”

Len Scoullar, Provost of Argyll and Bute, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Jackie and Julie to their new roles. Progress on the refurbishment of the Pavilion is going well and we all very much look forward to the building opening its doors again later this year. I’d encourage anyone who previously visited the Pavilion to plan a return when it re-opens, and I’m confident the work being carried out will attract a new audience to Rothesay.

“The Pavilion, and the island itself, holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we look forward to the building once again become a cherished cultural and community hub.”

Mike Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute who is also Cabinet Secretary for Government Business and Constitutional Relations in The Scottish Government added: “The island of Bute represents a microcosm of the very best that Scotland has to offer. Spectacular scenery, world-class heritage, design and culture, a close-knit, welcoming community and expanding opportunities for sustainable, economic development. The Scottish Government is delighted to have supported this ambitious regeneration project, working with our partners, the Board and the community to deliver the successful rebirth of Rothesay Pavilion.”

The refurbishment has been overseen by Argyll and Bute Council in partnership with the Rothesay Pavilion Charity which was set up in 2014 by the Council to manage the Pavilion and the restoration of the building. The Pavilion’s renaissance and re-opening is a fitting celebration in the centenary year of the founding of the Bauhaus.