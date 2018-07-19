Trust focuses on Bute pupils’ safety

A community organisation - expected to last only seven years – has celebrated it 40th anniversary.

Argyll and Bute Trust announced its latest funding awards during its recent AGM, which highlighted its work since 1978.

To mark the ruby anniversary, trustees decided to make two one-off grants.

From next month, every new primary one child in the original Argyll and Bute area will receive a hi-vis vest.

A grant of £2,500 has also being awarded to Toward Sailing Club in Dunoon.

The presentations were made by Alasdair Gillies in Oban.

The trust chairman, Dan Edgar, said: “For the last 17 years, I have been the trustee for the Isle of Bute and, for 10 of those years, I have been privileged and, indeed, honoured to chair the organisation.

“A dear friend of mine – sadly no longer with us – Jimmy Reid, trade unionist and journalist, said in his inspirational rectorial address to students of Glasgow University in 1972, ‘Man is a social being. Real fulfilment for any person lies in service to his fellow men and women’.

“As true now as it was then, as indeed is his entire address.

“The essence of what the trust is about is contained in those few lines.”

The trust was created in 1977 to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and received its charter on November 20, 1978.

It was thought that the trust would exist for a relatively short time, but, thanks to Lt Colonel Robert Campbell-Preston of Ardchatten, the driving force in its early years, the trust went from strength to strength.

Mr Edgar said: “‘Col CP’ was one of the first to encourage litter picking, both as a means of raising funds for young people and encouraging their interest in the environment.

“At the same time, he raised

