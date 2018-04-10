Trio return to the island for concert at local bowling club

The John Hinshelwood Band will return to Bute on Saturday, April 14 for a concert at Craigmore Bowling Club.

Over the last three decades Lanarkshire-based singer/songwriter John Hinshelwood’s finely crafted, country-tinged songs have firmly established his reputation as a writer and performer of distinction.

He has worked with, among others, ex-Byrd Gene Parsons, and legendary Scottish songwriter Rab Noakes.

John is currently joined by Tim Black and Ed McGlone in the band. Tickets, £10, on sale now at Macqueen Butchers, Bishop Street 01700502067, Musiker Cafe, High Street 01700502287 and The Kettledrum Cafe 01700502342.