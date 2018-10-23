Slipways work is plain sailing

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has completed a £6 million project that will provide those travelling to and from Bute with a more resilient ferry service.

Work commenced in June 2017 to reconstruct the slipways at Colintraive and Rhubodach and create a larger vehicle queuing area at Colintraive.

Rhubodach ferry slipway

The new slipways were completed in August 2018, and ferries have been successfully operating from them since then.

The project then moved into the final stage of demolishing the old slipway at Rhubodach and extending the vehicle queuing area at Colintraive.

The new slipways provide increased flexibility around tide levels, and the phased approach to the construction project meant the ferry service was able to continue to operate to timetable, minimising the impact on passengers during the course of the works.

Ruairidh Campbell, senior civil engineer at CMAL, is happy with how the major project to improve the slipways has went, and thanked local people for their patience during the works.

He said: “We have worked hard with the contractor, Raynesway, to deliver a project with minimal disruption to service.

“We would like to thank passengers and local communities for their patience throughout the works.

“And I hope they find the new slipways and vehicle queuing area a vast improvement, offering a better and more resilient ferry service for Bute.”