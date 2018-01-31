Thrift shop’s fund-raising efforts aid local groups

Rothesay thrift shop ‘For Bute’ recently helped three local groups thanks to £4500 raised by the shop and its dedicated team of volunteers.

Bute Advice Centre’s IT upgrade programme got a welcome boost of £2000, helping them to deliver the best possible service to their many clients on the Island.

Cowal Elderly Befrienders also received £2000 to help with their cinema project for dementia sufferers and carers.

And John Paul Retreats received £500 which will be put towards the current upgrading of their flat, providing welcome respite for their visitors.

These awards bring For Bute’s running total to £159,500 raised since Spring 2013 and all spent locally.

Always wanted, especially at this time of year, are quality items for resale.

For Bute’s Marlene Hill appealed particularly for small and soft furniture items, glassware and crockery and good grade collectables.

Visit or contact the shop at www.forbute.org for more information.