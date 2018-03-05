Thrift shop’s flit is the perfect fit

Rothesay thrift shop For Bute reached another milestone with the opening of its new premises last month.

Marlene Hills and her 17-strong team of volunteers made light work of the flit from number 47 Victoria Street to their bright new home at number 69.

With the lease on their original shop coming to an end, the For Bute team took a positive slant on things and turned potential closure into opportunity with the acquisition of bigger and brighter premises just along the road.

Performing the official opening ceremony, former councillor Robert Macintyre praised the efforts of Marlene and her busy team, noting that in their first five years they had raised over £159,000 for local causes. And he wished them well in their new home.

Peter Niven from the shop said: “While the old shop had a welcoming ‘Aladdin’s cave’ appeal, the new premises have a lighter and brighter ambience, allowing for even more browsing of our extensive stock of collectables, artwork, quality household items and much more besides.

“Allow extra time for your next visit!”

For Bute’s opening hours are 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.