Tenants’ conference provides association with feedback

Argyll Community Housing Association’s (ACHA) tenants’ conference in Inveraray last month has been deemed a success.

There were 36 tenant delegates from all over Argyll in attendance at the conference focused on three participative strands. Firstly, a presentation and question and answer session on the history of ACHA and the achievements and challenges of the first 10 years. This was followed by a review with participants of the Association’s current objectives with an input from tenants present to add new areas for consideration by the Board at its away days. The third strand was an information gathering hub which provided stalls from Your Voice, ACHA’s consultative forum, Scottish Fire and Rescue, money advice, Home Argyll the common allocation policy and, lastly, Argyll and Bute Council’s Amenity Services team..

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s CEO, said: “It was really heartening to see such active and interested tenant participation. The geography of Argyll and that week’s awful weather can challenge events like this but I would like to thank everyone who came and participated despite the weather!”

In a survey at the end of the conference those attending voted by a huge majority to hold a similar event in Inveraray next year.