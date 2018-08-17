Teacher training drop-in event

An event will be held in Oban next Thursday to enable graduates in Argyll and Bute to find out more about the opportunity to become fully qualified secondary school teachers without the need to move away from the area.

Argyll and Bute Council has been working in partnership with the Universities of Dundee and the Highlands and Islands to agree a programme, recently approved by the General Teaching Council of Scotland, which will see student teachers based in local schools over an 18 month period.

An information evening held earlier this summer proved popular, and as a result a second has been arranged to take place at the Corran Halls on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm, and can be attended on a ‘drop in’ basis for those who are not able to make it for 5pm.

Successful applicants will receive funding provided by the Scottish Government, and students will be able to study locally while spending a substantial time in class under the guidance of a mentor.

Subjects currently being offered are chemistry, computing, home economics, maths and physics – all of which are experiencing a shortage of qualified teachers across Scotland.

On successful completion of the course, students will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Education and will be fully registered secondary teachers, able to immediately apply for teaching posts.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: “This scheme is a wonderful opportunity for young people in Argyll and Bute to become fully qualified secondary teachers, whilst having the chance to stay in the area. It also complements our existing teacher training scheme which saw 13 students gain their diploma in primary education last year.

“We want the very best for our young people and we are committed to training, attracting, and keeping, the highest calibre of teaching staff in Argyll and Bute. Teacher training and recruitment is a national programme, so we welcome this exciting initiative to nurture ‘home grown’ secondary teachers and look forward to being a full partner in the process.”

Applications for the programme are now open with a closing date of September 3. Interviews will take place on September 27, with the first intake of students in December this year.

Contact the Oban Education Office on 01631 569192 for further details.