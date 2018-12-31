Swimming benefits Argyll and Bute children

Hundreds of children in Argyll and Bute are benefitting from being part of a national programme to help them become better and more confident swimmers, an independent report has found.

A study of the impact of Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework has found overwhelming approval from parents and from managers tasked with delivering the lessons.

Around 1,200 children are receiving lessons at four pools in Argyll and Bute, provided by Live Argyll. Analysis of the study found that 99 per cent of local parents surveyed said that it is important for their child to learn to swim and more than 75 per cent expressed satisfaction with their children’s lesson.

Kevin Anderson, general manager of LiveArgyll, said “We welcome the positive feedback from parents and will continue to develop our Learn to Swim programme in partnership with Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water. Our key strategic objectives are focused around quality and participation and given our coastal position it is important that we are able to equip as many of our children as possible with key skills which allow them to enjoy our environment in a safe manner.”

Forbes Dunlop, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: “Learning to swim should be fun, enjoyable and memorable.

“If children enjoy it from the beginning they are more likely to continue in the sport and, through the Learn to Swim Framework in partnership with Scottish Water and delivered by our Leisure Trust and aquatic providers across Scotland, we are creating quality and fun environments that develop safe, competent and confident swimmers.

“It is very satisfying to see the high levels of support and satisfaction from parents in Argyll and Bute who are recognising the quality of the lessons which will equip their children with essential life skills. We thank Live Argyll for their ongoing commitment to work with us and in particular thank the teachers who deliver the lessons in a fun and engaging way to give children the skills and confidence to enjoy swimming.

“It is clear, Learn to Swim is making a significant contribution not only to Scottish society but also the Government’s Active Scotland outcomes.”