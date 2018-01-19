Support for communities

Community groups are being encouraged to submit applications for funding from Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund.

Groups can apply for up to £2,500 per project or event. The closing date for the return of completed applications is Monday (January 22).

The fund is aimed at supporting communities and helping to kick start new projects and events. Criteria for funding has been widened to include applications from parent councils and community councils.

The council’s policy lead for communities, Councillor Robin Currie, said: “We are particularly keen to encourage new groups with fresh ideas to apply.

“This fund is a great opportunity for people to stand up and make a difference to their local area. I would urge anyone with an idea to apply today - don’t lose out.”

Advice and support on funding is available from the council’s community development team. Applications forms can be found at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/council-and-government/third-sector-grants.

If you require a hard copy or for further information or guidance email communitydevelopment@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call the Community Development Officer for Bute and Cowal - Sharon Macdonald - on 01700 501357.

There is one round of funding annually. Applications that are agreed to have met the criteria by the Area Committee in March, will go forward to a public vote in April. More information on this is available in the application pack.