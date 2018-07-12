Sunny weather leads to water usage warning to islanders

Scottish Water is urging customers on Bute to use their water wisely as a result of the prolonged dry period of weather.

The conditions combined with significantly increased water usage levels in the area have prompted Scottish Water to ask customers served by the Dhu Loch Water Treatment Works (WTW) to take simple but important water efficiency measures to help to ensure continued supply to homes and businesses.

Dhu Loch WTW serves domestic properties and businesses in the Glendaruel, Colintraive, Kilchattan Bay, Kingarth and higher lying parts of Port Bannatyne and Rothesay areas.

Simple steps to use water efficiently include using a watering can instead of a hose to water gardens and plants