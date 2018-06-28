Sun shines on community garden for Rothesay

The sun shone down as the Incredible Edible Bute group launched the Chapel Hill accessible gardens last Sunday.

The day began with a visit from Brendan O’Hara MP, who saw the fruit and vegetables that will be available for free in the community beds.

Ronnie Armstrong (centre) Head Gardener from Bute Produce helping volunteers to plant seeds, at Chapel Hill Community Garden. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Sandy Ogilvie of Fyne Futures, which oversees the project, said: “Mr O’Hara was impressed by the amount of work that had been put into the project already and that it encourages anyone interested to come along and enjoy.

“After an introduction from project leader Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, there were special thanks given to members of the community who have been particularly generous with their time to the building of the site. John Innes was recognised for his contribution to the construction and design of the new Incredible Edible Bute gardens.

“A raw food cuisine demonstration was part of the launch, presented by Annabrese Neuman. Assisted by Dean Bracher, the pair gave examples of how to prepare the sorts of vegetables that the group will be growing on the site. They described cooking for a vegan diet and the positive impacts it can have in reducing a carbon footprint. They certainly made an impression on the crowd, and many were asking for recipes after the presentation was complete.

“The final part of the launch was an opportunity to take part and join the planting, with a session led by Ronnie Armstrong. This was particularly popular with the youngsters present, who were keen to dig in and get their hands dirty.”

The raised beds are the latest site that the group will be tending. However, this site also features a training area for delivering courses to locals.

Sandy added: “There was a good deal of growing interest from the community who wanted to join the group, and there is still opportunity to do this, even if you are unexperienced in the garden.”

Bute Produce are running a number of free training courses over the coming weeks funded by Climate Challenge Fund – The ‘Master Composter’ course on July 3 and 4 from 10am-4pm. The ‘Grow Your Own’ course starts on July 10 at 2pm and runs for four weeks, every Tuesday. To take part in either call 01700 503181.