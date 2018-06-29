Sun set to shine on gala weekend

A new gala event will be held in Rothesay this weekend, promising fun for all ages, with the sun forecast to also make an appearance.

Rothesay Gala on Saturday and Sunday will feature donkey rides, puppet shows, a train ride, beach activities, live music and more, held at the promenade, gardens and Bute Discovery Centre. Both days are forecast to be warm and sunny with sunny intervals all weekend predicted by the Met Office and top temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The event has been organised by the Isle of Bute Trust. Its chairman Alisdair Johnston said: “Port Bannatyne has a very successful gala, but there is nothing like that in Rothesay. We can’t wait to get started.”

There will be a sit-on model railway, arts and crafts, a model bus display, wildlife talks and model railways. There will also be a putting competition, a photo competition and an art competition. Other activities including colouring for kids, a wildflower competition and story-telling with Rhodry the Scottish deerhound.

And with all the fun taking place less than 200 meters from the ferry it is hoped the event attracts many visitors to the island.

Rothesay Gala, this Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm. Tickets £5 each, £15 for family ticket.