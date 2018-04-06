Students make the cut for charity

Hairdressing students went a cut above last weekend, raising hundreds of pounds for charity by cutting hair at a Rothesay hairdressers.

On Saturday, March 31, Argyll College third year hairdressing student Lynsey Gillies organised the charity event as part of her course, to raise money for the John O’Bryne Foundation.

The charity helps families that have children who are attending hospital as either outpatients or inpatients and brings the family some happiness by either helping pay towards a family holiday or setting up a special day for the child.

Last Saturday the local students raised money by cutting hair, giving blow-drys and other hair treatments. There was also live music, raffles and home baking stalls.

Their tutor Emma Graham was proud of her students.

She said: “Lynsey decided to support the John O’Bryne Foundation as it has helped her family in the past and is close to her heart.

“It is a charity which helps bring happiness to children who attend as either outpatients or inpatients to Glasgow Children’s Hospital by either helping towards family holidays, days out whatever the child’s wishes may be.

“Lynsey enlisted the help of the other students who also attend the hairdressing course.

“On the day the students had a variety of skills to offer, with shampoo and blow-drying hair, cutting hair, braids and hair-ups.

“As well as this the students also had a raffle stall, and a wide variety of refreshments available to clients.”

The event was held in local hairdressers Diane’s Hair Salon on Montague Street, Rothesay. Owner Diane McKerall kindly allowed the college to take over her salon for the day.

She also worked alongside the students when the salon was busy.

Emma heaped praise on her students’ host for helping with the event. She added: “We would like to thank Diane, as well as everyone who kindly donated raffle prizes and also to everyone who came in and supported the charity event, the amount that was raised on the day was a massive £422.50!

“A successful day for all involved. A special thank you to Lynsey and all the students who took part – Meygan Honour, Angela Clarke, Kayleigh Jacques and Ramona Cedeno - who all worked hard throughout the day. Well done.”