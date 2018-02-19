Student teachers sought out

Student teachers in Northern Ireland were encouraged to consider a teaching job in Argyll and Bute at Stranmillis Careers Fair recently.

Susan Tyre, schools services support manager, and Peter Bain, head teacher at Oban High School, travelled to the careers fair just outside Belfast to promote Argyll and Bute as an excellent place to live, work and learn.

Susan said: “As well as having leaflets, display banners, photographs and a list of vacant teaching posts with us, we also had a video clip playing which showed a variety of locations throughout the area.

“Everyone commented on how beautiful Argyll and Bute is and we came away with lots of contact details for people who are interested in a teaching career in Scotland - it was a very worthwhile trip.

“We met people from other Scottish local authorities and UK-wide agencies who specialise in the provision of teachers, and we gained useful knowledge surrounding other events in Ireland and beyond where the focus is on recruitment of student teachers.

“Overall, the trip was extremely beneficial and gave us the opportunity for people to see how stunning the area is.”

An information pack will now be sent to Stranmillis for distribution to all fourth year students which will give them a full overview of the opportunities available for starting their teaching career in Argyll and Bute.