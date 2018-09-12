Strategy to reduce landfill is needed for Argyll & Bute

Councillors on the environment, development and infrastructure committee last week agreed that a waste strategy is needed for Argyll and Bute.

Top priority will be preventing waste in the first place, followed by re-use, recycling and recovery. In 2017, 48 per cent of waste in Argyll and Bute was recycled. This has to increase substantially in order to comply with the 2021 landfill ban.

The strategy will take an overview of how to deal with waste while providing the best environmental outcome. As well as looking technology solutions, for example In-Vessel composting, it will also consider how the council can work with the third sector and businesses to redistribute surplus food. Training and education in food waste reduction will be an important strand of the strategy. This could include more online information to guide you on the best ways to cut down on domestic waste, thus saving money and helping the environment.

A public consultation on the waste strategy will be held early next year. The various scenarios will be costed and how each technical solution will impact on waste collections operations will be set out.

Policy lead for environment and development and infrastructure, Councillor Roddy McCuish, said: “Here in Argyll and Bute we recycle almost half of our waste, and we thank our residents for their efforts. There is still some way to go to meet government targets.

“We are privileged to live in region with natural beauty and clean air.

“To preserve this, we need to find a way of reducing the environmental impact of waste right across Argyll and Bute. This is not something the council can do on its own – by making small changes, everyone can help make a difference.

“We need the support of our communities and our businesses and I would urge people to get involved with the consultation when it comes out.”