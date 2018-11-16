Storyteller set for Rothesay Academy appearance

Comedian, improviser and storyteller Marjolein Robertson will appear at Rothesay Academy tomorrow (Tuesday) for Book Week Scotland 2018, offering senior students the chance to learn how to craft a stand-up comedy routine.

Now in its seventh year, Book Week Scotland is run by Scottish Book Trust, the national charity transforming lives through reading and writing.

As part of her Scotland-wide tour, Marjolein will visit Rothesay Academy and perform a short set of material before leading a workshop on writing stand-up comedy. This will involve a discussion on comedy, breaking down some of the jokes from her set and explaining how she got into comedy. She will then show examples of her writing techniques before getting pupils to come up with an outline for their own stand-up routine on things they love and hate.

In addition to appearing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Marjolein has been a regular contributor to BBC Scotland’s award-winning digital platform for new talent The Social since 2016. She began performing in Amsterdam, before training in improvisation in New York and still spends most of her time on Shetland – where she is probably the only female comedian. At the crux of her comedy sketches and stand-up routines is a quirky and unique take on rural life as a young person.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: “Scottish Book Trust is always looking for fresh new ways in which we can inspire young people all over Scotland to get writing. I am pleased to announce that we’ll be sending Marjolein to a range of schools in communities where it’s not always easy to attend stand-up comedy gigs. I hope these young people will get the chance to see some of their own experience reflected in her work and consider their own creative potential in turn.”

Marjolein Robertson said: “Writing comedy is a fantastic way to inspire anyone to pick up a pen, type on a keyboard or even jot down ideas and jokes on their phones. It’s quick and easy and over time can grow into a craft as you begin to stitch material together. I am very excited about the opportunity to share writing techniques with schools around Scotland and getting more voices from all over the country to give comedy a go. I also used to be the bairn in the classroom who was always scolded for constantly talking. So to get the opportunity to stand up and tell jokes in each school I visit and be allowed to, is like a dream come true.”