St Andrew’s Primary School pupils’ Rothesay conga to mark patron saint’s annual celebration

St Andrew’s Primary School pupils celebrated St Andrew’s Day in style last week with a concert for parents and a conga down the esplanade.

All 54 pupils braved the weather to take part in the conga, which was organised by the charity Glasgow The Caring City, with similar events held across the country, including at Hampden Park, as a children’s celebration of St Andrew’s Day.

St Andrew's Primary School pupils Melodi and Regan receiving the school's St Andrew's Conga 2018 certificate.

St Andrew’s Primary School clerical assistant Marie-Louise Kane explained more about the school’s inaugural conga.

She said: “It was a good day, despite the weather.

“This was our first St Andrew’s Day with headteacher Maria Seery in charge. This was really her first event as headteacher. She only started in the role two weeks ago although she had been here as a teacher since August.

“The day started off with our usual mass for St Andrew in church.

St Andrews Primary School pupils singing for parents and friends at the end of their St Andrew's Day concert, performing 'As we go now'.

“We actually managed to stay dry virtually until we got back to the school.

“We did the conga on the esplanade. The whole school was involved. We went along the esplanade from the Calmac side to about level with the fountain and then back.

“The teachers and staff were involved as well. It was good fun.

“We got a school certificate for taking part in the conga and the kids got a certificate each to take home. They really enjoyed it.

St Andrew's Primary School kids do the St Andrew's Day Conga on Rothesay Esplanade.

“Miss Seery has already put it in the diary for next year because everyone just had an absolute ball. The kids were absolutely buzzing.”

In the afternoon the pupils held a St Andrew’s Day concert, performing songs including: ‘If it wisnae for yer wellies’, ‘Ally Bally,’ ‘Donald where’s yer troosers’, ‘Bonnie Wee Jeannie McColl’, ‘Sam the Skull’ , and they also signed as well as sung ‘On My Way’ and ‘As We Go Now’.

Marie-Lousie was delighted with the turnout for the concert. She added: “After lunch the pupils put on the concert for the parents, which was well attended.

“One of our parents, Colin McGinty, made shortbread for everyone which we were very grateful for.

“The last song the pupils sung was ‘As We Go Now’, which is going to be our school anthem. It’s just lovely. There was a few tears. It’s just such a lovely song.

“The P6/7s are learning signing and they can sign ‘As We Go Now’ as well as sing it.

“They also sang and signed The Proclaimers song ‘On My Way’. The wee ones did ‘Jeannie McColl’. It was a really good concert.

“And Miss Seery was able to properly introduce herself to parents at the concert and let them know her plans for the future for the school.

“While pupil Regan Craig also played his drum, as he is a member of Rothesay and District Pipe Band, and Ava McKay performed the Highland Fling.”

And it seems the St Andrew’s Primary pupils have got the singing bug, taking part in events across the island.

Marie-Louise added: “Some of our children went to the Mount Stuart Christmas fair on Sunday afternoon to sing.

“They are going out to Thomson Court on Thursday, December 13, and the Christmas lights switch-on this Friday at Guildford Square. They just love singing.”