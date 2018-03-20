SSEN grants of up to £20k are available

As the country attempts to return to normal, communities in Argyll and Bute are being urged to take advantage of a fund designed to help them improve their community.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has opened the 2018 round of its Resilient Communities Fund with £220,000 available for non-profit making organisations, community groups and charities working in the area covered by SSEN’s distribution and transmission networks in the north of Scotland.

The opening of this most recent round follows the issue of over a quarter of a million pounds to 41 Scottish communities last year.

Applications of up to £20,000 will be considered with an independent panel deciding which projects are to receive grants from this round of funding.

The first three rounds of the fund were highly competitive, with 96 organisations being allocated a total of £565,000. Successful grants included community flood defences and the purchase of emergency vehicles for remote locations.

Norman Kerr OBE, Director of Energy Action Scotland and Chair of the Resilient Communities Fund panel, said: “We would encourage communities across Argyll and Bute to submit their applications to the fund as soon as possible.

“The past rounds of the fund were oversubscribed and we expect similar demand this time. In this round we are keen to see strong submissions, which strengthen local resilience plans including purchasing equipment or training volunteers.”

To find out more about the SSEN Resilient Communities Fund, or to download an application form, visit: ssen.co.uk/resiliencefund.