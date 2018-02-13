Sports hub helps keep clubs safe

Rothesay Community Sport Hub hosted a well attended UKCC Safeguarding and Protecting Children Workshop last month.

The course, supported by sportscotland, LiveArgyll and Children 1st, aims to explore the code of conduct for those in contact with children and provides basic information on recognising child abuse and responding to concerns.

Andy Trull, community sport hub officer for Argyll & Bute, said: “There is an expectation now that anyone working with children in sports clubs should attend one of these safeguarding courses. It is recommended that all coaches and volunteers attend.

“There was a great turn out for the three hour course with 10 volunteers and coaches from the Brandane Bulls. Along with a good turn out from Bute Shinty Club and David Wilkinson from the Jog Scotland group.

“It is very encouraging to see these clubs making child protection a key part of their club development.”

Andy also called on more people to help out at the hub.

He said: “The Rothesay Community Sport Hub is continuing to work with sports clubs, Active Schools and Rothesay Joint Campus to help develop the sporting provision on Bute.

“Many activities rely on the hard work and dedication of volunteers. If you feel that you could give up some time to help these organisations or would like some more information on volunteering, please contact Active Schools co-ordinator Jane Gillies - jane.gillies@liveargyll.co.uk.”