Soprano for society’s season finale concert

Bute Arts Society’s last concert of the 2017-2018 season features Scottish soprano Coleen Nicoll together with pianist Andrew Johnston.

The performance will be at Rothesay Trinity Church at 7.30pm next Friday (March 9). Colleen has performed principal roles in numerous operatic productions including the title role in Handel’s Semele, Tytania.

She has recorded an album of Scottish classical art song with pianist Johnston called ‘Wi a’ Canny Lilt’ - produced by Birnam CD, and will be performing an album tour later in 2018.