Songwriter set to return

Transclyde Music will welcome Anna Coogan back to Bute on January 28 for a special afternoon concert at Ardbeg Bowling Club from 2pm.

Anna kicks of what will be another year of live music brought to Bute by Transclyde.

Anna’s new album, The Lonely Cry of Space & Time, is a departure for the artist best known as a singer songwriter expressing herself on acoustic guitar. This time she combines rock, pop, and classical music. It is, she admits, a far cry from what fans have come to expect, but it is also a labour of love, and one that she felt driven to write and record.

A trained opera singer who studied at the prestigious Mozarteum University in Salzburg, Austria, Anna flexes her three-octave range across the album’s 11 songs. She grew up in Boston, then Vermont, before moving to the Pacific Northwest to attend college. The rich musical environment that she discovered in Seattle fuelled her creativity.

Tickets, £10, are available from Macqueen Butchers, Bishop Street, 01700502067, or Musiker Cafe, High Street, 01700502287, and The Kettledrum Cafe, 01700502342.