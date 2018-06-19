Social landlord provides Fyne help for Bute high school pupils

Social landlord Fyne Homes has entered into a formal Developing Young Workforce partnership agreement with Rothesay Joint Campus.

This agreement will see Fyne Homes assist pupils in gaining workplace experience as well as experience of interviews, completing application forms and CVs.

Craig Baxter, tenant participation officer for Fyne Homes, which manages in excess of 1450 properties across Bute, Cowal, Mid Argyll and Kintyre, said: “We have a proven record in working with local young people having successfully been involved with the Modern Apprentice Scheme.

“We gave the commitment that following successful completion of the Modern Apprentice scheme that we would take the apprentice on in a full time capacity.

“So far this has seen Megan Morrison join us as a housing admin officer. And Kalum Ledicott is currently working his way through the scheme to become a technical service operator.

“The partnership will also see us support Rothesay Joint Campus to deliver the Pre-Tenancy & Citizenship Award which is aimed at secondary pupils.

“This is designed to prepare young people for the responsibilities and obligations associated with living on their own. We believe that the best place for young people is in the family home. Some circumstances dictate that young people may have to live on their own and this can include moving away from home for the first time to go to college or university.”