Snowdrop Festival coming to Bute

The Mount Stuart Trust Estate has signed up for the Scottish Snowdrop Festival, showcasing some of Scotland’s most beautiful snowdrop collections from 25 January to 11 March 2019.

More than 60 events will take place nationwide in celebration of the classic winter flower, including snowdrop walks and talks, guided tours and open days for all the family.

Organised by garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the festival aims to encourage locals and tourists to enjoy the wonders of Scotland’s gardens during the snowdrop flowering period and highlight the country’s diverse collections.

The festival attracts organisations including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and the National Trust for Scotland and will showcase an array of events across the breadth of the country, from Dunvegan Castle in the Isle of Skye to Dryburgh Abbey in the Scottish Borders.

Catherine Erskine, chairwoman of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: “Over the years, more of us are falling in love with the dainty winter flower and very much look forward to the festival as gardens open up again for the new year.

“We are very lucky in Scotland to have some truly stunning sites to visit, many of which open their doors for the Snowdrop Festival, showcasing another spectacular side to their gardens. As the festival grows in popularity, we encourage the younger generation to discover the world of snowdrops for themselves, as well as the Isle of Bute’s stunning landscapes and historic sites.”

David Adams McGilp, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Mount Stuart is a special site, combining spectacular architecture with beautifully maintained gardens. I am delighted to hear the estate will be taking part in the Scottish Snowdrop Festival, bringing more visitors to the Isle of Bute.

“These visitors represent a major benefit to the area. Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the economy, touching every community and generating income, jobs and social change.”

For festival highlights and events listings, visit https://www.visitscotland.com/snowdrop