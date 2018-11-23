Slight rise in claimant count

The number of benefits claimants in Argyll and Bute rose slightly for October compared to the same month last year.

Last month the claimant count for the region was 860, up by 50 (six per cent) from October 2017.

However the number of claimants aged 18-24 dropped from 135 to 110 over the same period, a difference of 16 per cent.

Despite the slight overall rise from last year the number of benefits claimants in Argyll and Bute is still down by 48 per cent since 2010.

The claimant count includes those who are on Jobseekers allowance, or who are searching for work on Universal Credit.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey said: “As we celebrate the anniversary of Disability Confident, we can see seismic shifts in opportunities for disabled people, with 973,000 more in work since 2013. That’s empowering hundreds of thousands more disabled people with new career opportunities, and creating a brighter future. Since 2010, employment has risen and unemployment has fallen in every single region of the UK.”