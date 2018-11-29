Six foot dog visits North Bute Primary School

Pupils at North Bute Primary had a treat last week when a six foot dog turned up as part of Book Week Scotland.

With his higgledy-piggledy tower of toast and his magic that doesn’t always work, Badger the Mystical Mutt is the star of the series of children’s books by new authors Lyn McNicol and Laura Jackson.

The pupils at North Bute waiting for Badger.

Last week Badger made his first visit to the island to meet the children at North Bute Primary.

Maureen Shaw, acting headteacher at North Bute Primary School, explained what Badger got up to on his visit to meet the pupils at the school.

She said: “Badger the Mystical Mutt visited North Bute Primary recently to share his stories with our pupils.

“Badger and his friends go on lots of adventures and Laura shared these whilst Badger went off for a higgledy piggledy tower of toast – his favourite food!

“Badger then returned with some amazing magic tricks and more than a little mischief.

“To finish the session, Laura showed the pupils how to use their imaginations through the use of a magic neckerchief.

“We had a lovely afternoon with Badger the Mystical Mutt – the perfect preparation for Book Week Scotland!”

Laura’s co-author Lyn McNicol was delighted her character made the trip to Bute, she added: “We had a terrific time with our 6ft dog character, Badger the Mystical Mutt, at North Bute Primary.”