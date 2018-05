Transclyde Music welcome singer Sarah McQuaid back to Bute on Saturday, May 12, for her concert at Isle of Bute Sailing Club, Rothesay, 7.45pm.

Tickets, £10, on sale now at Macqueen Butchers Bishop Street 01700502067, Musiker Cafe High Street 01700502287, and The Kettledrum Cafe 01700502342.