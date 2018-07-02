Showcasing the new generation of Scots

Young people from the Scottish Guardianship Service celebrated Scotland’s Year of Young People and Refugee Festival Scotland with an event on Bute on Saturday.

The event at Rothesay’s 292 Club showcased the talent, diversity and creativity of this new generation of Scots. It included a fashion show featuring clothes designed along traditional lines, music from different lands and food from Vietnam, Kurdistan and Syria.

The Scottish Guardianship Service supports unaccompanied asylum-seeking and trafficked children and young people. All of the refugee children and victims of trafficking that it supports have arrived in the country without their parents.

Refugee Year Popalzia was delighted to be able to participate last Saturday.

She said: “I really enjoyed being part of the event and showing our culture and lifestyle with the fashion show.

“Showing we are all humans and we can together go forward respecting each other, looking beyond our clothes.”

Equalities Secretary Angela Constance was at the event.

She said: “When people arrive in Scotland as refugees we want them to feel welcome, supported and hopeful for the future after what has undoubtedly been a difficult journey, leaving family, friends and home.

“Our Scottish Guardianship Service is there to help to welcome unaccompanied children and support them in starting a new life.

“Our Year of Young People is about us providing a platform for this generation to talk about the changes they want to see and I am delighted that those choosing to build their future in Scotland are getting involved to share their skills and talents.”

The Scottish Guardianship Service provides unaccompanied child refugees with a guardian who can walk them through the welfare and immigration system which can be very complicated and difficult to understand.

Aberlour, Standing Tall Arts and the Scottish Refugee Council supported the Rothesay event. With funding from Create 18 and Young Start.