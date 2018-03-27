Shop donates to local causes

Rothesay-based thrift shop For Bute’s recent move to larger premises seems to have paid off – if their latest round of awards to local causes is anything to go by.

Cheques totalling nearly £5,000 were handed out by the Victoria Street shop, with some representatives from the groups that benefited popping in recently to collect them.

Peter Niven from For Bute, said: “The ‘Roses for Beds’ campaign received £1366 – a very welcome contribution.

“Plans to send 24 pupils from Rothesay Joint Campus on a sail training course this summer, were given a £1000 boost. And Bute Flower Club received £500 towards the expenses of visiting demonstrators.

“Bute Rowing Club are planning to construct a full-size replica ‘skiff’ for use by the wider community and are currently appealing for funding through a ‘sponsor a plank’ scheme. Our £500 donation should put a few more on the frame. And organisers of the local Girls’ Brigade received £375 towards the cost of a projector and speakers to assist with the delivery of their life skills demonstrations.

“Rothesay Pipe Band are developing their novice juvenile section and received £500 to enable them to purchase training chanters – essential tools for the budding pipers.

“The Highland Dance Fest is a popular and valuable event which takes a lot of organising, some of it quite expensive, so £500 should go some way to ensure the success of this year’s event.”

For Bute’s new shop on Victoria Street is open Monday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm and is always on the lookout for quality items for resale – all donations gratefully received.