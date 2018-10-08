Set sail on famous paddle steamer’s last trip from Bute this year

Don’t miss the last sailings by Paddle Steamer Waverley in 2018 from Rothesay on Sunday October 14.

You can steam through the world famous Kyles of Bute viewing magnificent autumnal scenery as you sail to Tighnabruaich.

Waverley recently celebrated her 72nd birthday on October 2 and since leaving her home waters of the Clyde in August she has been sailing as an Ambassador for Scotland - sailing from Liverpool and North Wales, on the Bristol Channel, the South Coast and currently sailing on the River Thames and through London’s famous Tower Bridge.

Waverley’s captain said: “Don’t miss your last chance to sail aboard the world’s last sea going paddle steamer in 2018. The weekend is set to be very busy so make sure and book your tickets in advance.”

Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, Waverley was built for the London & North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer, HMS Waverley, which was sunk on May 29, 1940 whilst evacuating troops from Dunkirk. Launched on October 2, 1946 from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, Waverley made her maiden voyage on June 16, 1947.

In 1974, Waverley was bought and began a second career as a tourist attraction. Since then, she has been in the operational preservation and she has carried over five million passengers from over 60 ports around the UK. A major restoration project returned Waverley to the original 1940s style in which she was built. Passengers can eat, drink and relax in the restored period lounges onboard and enjoy panoramic views from the promenade deck.

The sailing on Sunday October 14 leaves at 1.40pm and returns at 3.50pm .

Tickets can be purchased by visiting waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling 0141 243 2224.