Series following the work of Argyll and Bute council welcomed

Islanders have been reacting to a national TV series focusing on Argyll and Bute Council, including scenes shot on Bute.

The Country Council aired on BBC One Scotland for three weeks starting on October 19, including interviews with council officers.

Sheena Macfie of Fyne Homes, who featured in the first episode of The Country Council.

The first episode featured scenes depicting the work of Desmond Middleton, one of only two council debt counsellors covering Argyll and Bute.

Cameras also followed two council workers clearing a recently-vacated house in Rothesay.

Norman Lamond has lived on Bute for more than 30 years, and he said the scenes featured in the first episode gave a good account of Bute’s scenery.

He told the Buteman: “Whenever there was a scene on Bute you would first get these great views of the town and the island.

“It was good in that respect.”

Billy Hollywood, another island resident, said: “It was surprising to learn how big the council region actually is.

“I didn’t realise there were 23 islands in the Argyll and Bute area.”

Cleland Sneddon, Chief Executive of the council, said the series has been a great way to advertise the region on TV screens nationwide.

He said: “It was a big decision to get involved in a national television series. We decided to go ahead with it to showcase Argyll and Bute as a great place to live, learn, work and do business, and to let people see the often unnoticed effort that council staff, and our partners, are going to every day to help in different ways.

“At a time when we are working to attract people and jobs to the area, the Country Council has provided a great advert for Argyll and Bute. It has also highlighted the vital role of local government in the lives of local people.

“I would like to thank all employees who made this possible by taking part. I know how hard our staff work every day to support the people and places of Argyll and Bute. I see council employees working with compassion and dedication, and going the extra mile to improve peoples’ lives. I am pleased that so many others, through this series, are recognising this too. Thank you to everyone who has made this a success for Argyll and Bute.”