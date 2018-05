An Edinburgh University outreach team returns to Bute this weekend to pass on their scientific knowledge to islanders young and old.

On Friday the team will visit Rothesay Academy to provide workshops for pupils.

They will then present their free Science Shots demonstrations with a sustainability/energy focus, at the Esplanade Hotel from 7.30pm the same day.

Weather permitting, the team will be out and about in Rothesay on Saturday morning.