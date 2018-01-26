Scientists’ return visit

The recent return visit to Bute by a team of science students from Edinburgh University to engage with locals of all ages has been deemed a success.

The group of students returned for a weekend trip, led by former Rothesay Academy pupil Professor Campbell. They held a Science Shots event at the Victoria Hotel and returned to the professor’s old school to hold a science fair.

The prize winners at Rothesay Academy's science visit.

An audience of around 20 curious locals was entertained by the outreach team at the Science Shots event on the Friday evening, where they learnt about the latest scientific discoveries in astronomy, protein chemistry, how to monitor cancer cells and the characterisation of whiskies.

Some scientific demonstrations were organised by the students and added a good deal of fun to the occasion.

Local councillor Jim Findlay took part in the evening and said the “team exemplified that science is not boring but rather is interesting, compelling and most importantly fun”.

A fantastic turnout of enthusiastic young budding scientists and their parents attended the science fair at Rothesay Academy on the Saturday morning. About 200 people came to try out the activities and talk to the team.

Professor Campbell said: “We were amazed and delighted by the turnout and thoroughly enjoyed the event. I hope that we will come back again in the not too distant future to continue our interactions with Rothesay Academy and the residents of Bute.”

.Aaron shows how you can exchange whisky and water between two shot glasses with only the help of a business card, during Science Shots.