Sailings from Rothesay disrupted

Sailings to and from Rothesay have been disrupted today as Storm Callum batters the west coast of Scotland.

Due to adverse weather the Rothesay - Wemyss Bay route has diverted to Gourock, the 7am from Rothesay and 7.15 from Wemyss Bay were cancelled. The next scheduled sailing at 8am went from Rothesay to Gourock.

The following amended timetable will then operate between Rothesay and Gourock: Departing Rothesay - 09:35, 11:05, 13:00.

Departing Gourock - 9:35, 11:10, 12:40.

Further updates will be provided throughout the day on the Calmac website, go to www.calmac.co.uk/service-status.

Only cars and light goods vehicles will be shipped. All other vehicles are advised to travel the alternative route of Colintraive/Rhubodach, however, this route is currently suspended with a review time of 10am.

Commercial vehicles are advised to travel on Saturday instead if possible.