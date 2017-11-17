Rurals’ joint meeting

Ballianlay SWI were pleased to welcome Irene MacFarlane, the chairman of the Renfrewshire Federation to their joint meeting with Port Bannatyne SWI on Monday 6th November. The speaker for the evening was qualified silversmith, Pat Chandler, who brought some of her pictures and hangings to showcase her particular skill. She also demonstrated the Japanese art of origami.

Competition winners this month: Item of silver - 1st Jean Moffat, 2nd Helen Robertson, 3rd Meg Young;

Perkin Biscuits - 1st Susan Lyon, 2nd Meg Young, 3rd Helen Robertson; Parkin - 1st Margaret Baker.

The competition winners from the rurals’ October meeting were: Jar of Strawberry Jam - 1st Corinne Liddell, 2nd Margaret Baker; Favourite Scarf - 1st Susan Lyon, 2nd Ali Carter, 3rd Jean Moffat.