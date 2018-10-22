Rural growth deal bid agreed

Argyll and Bute Council will submit a multi-million pound funding bid to the UK and Scottish Governments to regenerate the county.

The rural growth deal bid would see investment in areas as wide ranging as transport, broadband, education and business innovation, and comprises 16 different projects that would bring together local and national organisations, as well as public and private sector agencies, to transform Argyll and Bute’s economy for local and national benefit.

The bid was agreed at last week’s special council meeting. Council leader Aileen Morton said: “It could develop key routes to market for our world-renowned food and drink produce. It could bring the people and talent we need for our future. The more support we get from the UK and Scottish Governments, the more Argyll and Bute can thrive and in turn support the UK and Scottish economies.

“Seeking a rural growth deal is all about seeking fair treatment for Argyll and Bute, to deliver long-term benefit for Argyll and Bute, Scotland and the UK.”

The bid’s projects include increased broadband availability, which would support economic growth across the region. And further developing key local industries such as aquaculture and marine science excellence, and piloting food and drink expansion on Bute.