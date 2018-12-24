Rothesay thrift shop’s cheque gifts

Rothesay-based thrift shop For Bute rounded off another successful year of fundraising for local causes with a seasonal batch of awards recently.

Team leader Marlene Hill and her band of ever enthusiastic volunteers presented awards, totalling £3000, to representatives of local groups.

The Phoenix Centre and Foley and Rothesay, Ferfad and Thompson Courts each received cheques for £500, which will help ensure the success of their festive celebrations.

The Line Dancing Club also accepted a cheque for £500, which will be put towards upgrading their electronic equipment.

This will keep their heels and toes tapping into the New Year and beyond.

Marlene and her staff are looking forward to another year supporting deserving local causes.

For Bute volunteers are always on the lookout for quality items for resale in their shop on Victoria Street.

Marlene has been delighted with the support given to the thrift shop in 2018.

She said: “The generosity of both donors and buyers never ceases to amaze, with locals and visitors alike always showing an interest in our activities.

“These last awards of the year reflect our awareness that not everyone is able to be at home for the celebrations.

“Carers and volunteers are especially valuable at this time and we send our best wishes for a happy, peaceful Christmas and New Year to them and, indeed, everyone connected with the island.”