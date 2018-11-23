Rothesay Sliming World group: Slimming success woman wants to change your world

The Rothesay Slimming World group was re-launched last week with its new consultant the prime example of the difference the group can make.

Jean Christie-Flight from Dunoon, transformed her life thanks to the weight loss organisation and has now started a new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Rothesay Slimming World consultant Jean Christie-Flight, pictured before losing three stone.

Jean joined her local Slimming World group in Dunoon six months ago and dropped from 15st 4lb to 12st 4lb. She then trained as a consultant for Slimming World at its national training academy in Derbyshire.

Jean’s Slimming World group meets at United Church of Bute, Townhead, High Street, Rothesay, every Tuesday at 3pm and 5pm.

She said: “I think it’s needed everywhere, I really do. I’m on the plan myself and I have lost three stone. It’s changed my life.

“Next year Slimming World celebrates its 50th anniversary so it’s not a fad. It has been proven to work and stood the test of time.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

“Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

“That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there will be tons of support, encouragement and fun.”

Jean reflected on her weight loss success. She said: “Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

“I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

“I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

“Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking my dogs to get my Body Magic!

“As a consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s great fun!”

Gill Robertson, who runs Slimming World’s Dunoon Morning group and manages Jean,as a team developer, said: “limming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

“With Jean’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their targets.”

For more information or to join Jean’s group, either pop along or call 07720603058.