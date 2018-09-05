Rothesay Rotary member’s trip down under

The Rotary Club of Rothesay has exchanged pennants with the Rotary Club of Byron Bay in Australia, which has the distinction of being the most easterly Rotary Club in Australia.

Rothesay member Ronnie Falconer attended one of Byron Bay Rotary’s meetings while there on holiday.

He said: “One of the topics being discussed was the severe drought in New South Wales and how to bring aid to some of the worst affected areas. Some of our West of Scotland rainfall would be very welcome there!”

Ronnie is pictured above (right) presenting the Byron Bay Rotary pennant to Jim Findlay, President of Rothesay Rotary.