Rothesay Rotary club sails to success in charity race

Rotary Club of Rothesay celebrated success in this year’s Clyde Marine Challenge sailing from Largs to Tarbert and back via the Kyles of Bute.

The event is organised by Ronnie Falconer, a member of Rothesay Rotary, to raise funds for two charities, primarily for WaterAid but also for Spinal Research.

This is the 12th year of the event, with morethan £3000 raised. This takes the total, raised since the event started, to almost £60,000.

The idea to hold the event was originally conceived by Ronnie with work colleague Roy Hepburn, who sadly succumbed to cancer before the first event could be held. The main prize, the Roy Hepburn Rose Bowl, is awarded in his memory.

Speaking about this year’s event, Ronnie said: “Six yachts participated in often testing conditions, with the wind varying from light to near gale force at times.

“Rotary Club of Rothesay was represented by ‘Mistral’ skippered by Ralph Anderson and ‘Parallel Motion’ skippered by Alan Marshall.”

Alan Marshall also received a prize as runner-up from vice president Georgeann Martin.