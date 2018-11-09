Rothesay Rotary Club quiz success The winning team was led by Isobel Smith seen here receiving the team prize from Kim Findlay, wife of President Jim Findlay. Rotary Club of Rothesay held a quiz night at Craigmore Bowling Club last Saturday, raising over £750 for Rotary charities. The winning team was led by Isobel Smith, who received the prize from president Jim Findlay’s wife Kim. Rotary Club of Rothesay held a very successful Quiz Night at Craigmore Bowling Club First meeting of the new season