Rothesay pupils deliver Christmas joy

Pupils at Rothesay Joint Campus last week handed over 75 hampers to the less well off in our community from collections across the island.

The ACHIEVE students at the school collected the generous donations from the community and used these to make up hampers which have been delivered to Sheltered Housing, the HELP project and social services for distribution to those who need them most.

Now in its sixth year, the Christmas Hamper Project saw pupils working for weeks, handing out collection boxes to local groups and businesses before collating the donations into hampers to pass on.

Classroom assistant Sophie Wallace explained more.

She said: “The ACHIEVE students run a selection of projects throughout the year and get qualifications that could lead to the Duke of Edinburgh scheme. Essentially they do different events throughout the year.

“For this, they asked for donations and put boxes out throughout the island, with 20 businesses kind enough to take boxes this year. Then the businesses and their customers put things in the boxes.

“A lot of people have said there was a lot of stuff this year. I think it has increased year on year.

“Everyone is really pleased with how it has gone this year.

“The bigger hampers went to social services and they handed them out to people they felt really needed them.

“The kids enjoy doing it and it gives them a sense of achievement doing something worthwhile, especially when they see where their collections are going. It’s more tangible than other things.

“It’s a nice thing to do at Christmas, which I think the whole school looks forward to. Hopefully it will benefit lots of people in the community.”