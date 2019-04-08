Rothesay husband and wife are keeping it clean

A husband and wife business partnership goes from strength to strength, continuing to keep our clothes and properties clean.

Kath and Jim Malcolm run the island’s only laundrette – Fresh N Press Laundrama – as well as Fresh N Clean cleaning services, with the laundrette due to start opening seven days a week from this Sunday.

Speaking to the Buteman, Kath Malcolm explained more about how her and her husband run the two businesses.

She said: “I have had the launderette just over 11 years. It was called Soapbox before.

“My husband deals with the cleaning side of things.

“He decided he wanted to go on a proper carpet and upholstery course. He got all the certificates in that. And then he decided to do all kinds of cleaning - domestic, commercial and upholstery.

“So he started Fresh N Clean in May last year.

“It works fine. Although I get lumbered with all the paperwork! He couldn’t get his head around all that.

“He helps out with the laundry side of things – deliveries etc. If he’s not too busy with the cleaning that is.”

Kath spoke more about the couple’s staff and how they operate between Fresh N Press and Fresh N Clean.

She also explained that she has to employ extra staff during the summer season when the island receives more visitors, which she expects to begin this month.

She said: “All of our staff work between the two businesses.

“I have got three staff members and a Saturday girl, with someone else due to start in the summer season in April. So I will have five staff members working in the laundry, with three also helping out in the cleaning side of things.

“Business is good. It keeps ticking over. But now we are in April it will pick up with holiday makers coming in.

“The laundry side runs from our shop in Argyle Street and the cleaning side runs from our home address.

“But the two businesses work side by side.”

For Fresh N Press call 07707 103893. For Fresh N Clean call 07922 939133.