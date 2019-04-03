Rothesay harbour work: Calmac timetable changes

Ferry operator CalMac has announced details of timetable changes on the Wemyss Bay to Rothesay route while the harbour owner carries out essential improvement work.

Argyll and Bute Council has confirmed that works to install wave screens to the harbour wall at the linkspan berth at Rothesay will start tomorrow (Thursday, April 4), lasting for 13 weeks.

The linkspan will not be available for overnight berthing for the duration of the works, resulting in an amended timetable to run, as one vessel will need to tie-up overnight in Gourock.

The following timetabled sailings will be cancelled throughout the works: Monday to Friday departing Rothesay at 7am; Saturday departing Rothesay at 8am; Monday to Thursday departing Wemyss Bay at 7.15pm; Friday and Saturday departing Wemyss Bay at 8pm; Sunday departing Wemyss Bay at 7pm.

A 7am sailing from Rothesay will however operate on Thursday, April 4 due to operational reasons.

Argyll and Bute Council has agreed on access to the overnight berth during local holiday events to ensure capacity is maximised on the occasions where it is most required during the following peak times: Good Friday, April 19; Early May Bank Holiday, May 3; Late May Bank Holiday, May 24.

On the following dates the Saturday sailings will operate as normal: Friday April 19, 8pm departing Wemyss Bay; Saturday April 20, 8am departing Rothesay; Friday May 3, 8pm departing Wemyss Bay; Saturday May 4, 8am departing Rothesay; Friday May 24, 8pm departing Wemyss Bay; Saturday May 25, 8am departing Rothesay.