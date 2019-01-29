Rothesay hair-raising fundraiser

Arthur Clamp (80), who had never had his beard trimmed in 47 years, had a ‘Brave Shave’ and haircut on Sunday for Macmillan Cancer and North Ayrshire Cancer Care.

Diane McKerrell of Diane’s Haristylist, Montague Street, happily agreed to trim Arthur’s beard and hair in the Galatea Bar, Rothesay, last weekend.

Arthur Clamp after his hair cut by Diane McKerrell.

Arthur, who has recently had cancer treatment, said that he wanted to do something for Macmillan nurses and North Ayrshire Cancer Care.

He said: “I feel good about myself and I am very pleased with the public response. Between the regulars of the Galatea Bar and the Fresh ‘n’ Fresh Laundrama we have raised £550.”