Rothesay Ferry Terminal lifts set for £100,000 upgrade

Upgrade work to improve the lifts at Rothesay Ferry Terminal is currently programmed to begin in October of this year subject to procurement and off-site fabrication of materials by the council’s contractor.

The council has commissioned Stannah Lift Service Ltd to carry out almost £100,000 of upgrades to the lifts, based on recommendations made by an independent specialist hired to identify the best way forward.

Until installation work is complete and service resilience can be assured, the council has introduced a minibus that is adapted for wheelchair use to ensure full accessibility to the Rothesay-Wemyss Bay ferry. The minibus is in addition to the ramp, with staff on hand to help wheelchair users access the ramp and minibus.

The significant improvements will ensure the effective operation of the two lifts for years to come. Argyll and Bute Council thanks passengers in advance for their patience while this essential work is carried out.