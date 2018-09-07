Rothesay dance school jumping for joy

Dancers from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance were flying the flag for Bute at the prestigious Cowal Highland Games, held recently.

On the first day of the games in the Scottish National Championships Harry Aiken from the Rothesay dance school was placed fifth in the sword dance, out of 44 competitors.

Harry Aiken and Mollie-Mae Aiken at Cowal Highland Games.

And keeping it in the family, Harry’s sister Mollie received championship points for her Strathspey and Reel.

On the third day Rachel Cameron was awarded runner up trophy in the beginners seven years age group. While Eilidh McTaggart and Summer Leonard shared the intermediate section trophy.

In the Argyll and Bute Championship premier under 13 years - one of the main events of the gathering - Harry Aiken gained two third places and a sixth place. Leaving him fifth in the championship.

While his sister Mollie competing in the under 16 Argyll and Bute Championship was awarded one second place, one third place, one fifth place and one sixth place.

She achieved overall third in the championship.

Anne McIlroy from the school said: “Congratulations to Harry, Mollie, Rachel and Eilidh. Also a massive well done to Amy Jardine, Sophie McLachlan, Eleanor McCartney, Amelia Whitelaw and Elsie Lou Aiken who were all successful.

“The dedication and commitment of these young dancers, their parents and dance teachers shone through.”

Meanwhile, dance classes have resumed and new and former pupils are welcome. Call 01700 504714.